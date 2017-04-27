You are here
Safadi discusses ties, region with counterparts
By JT - Apr 27,2017 - Last updated at Apr 27,2017
AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday discussed bilateral relations with French Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development Jean-Marc Ayrault and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallström in two separate phone calls, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Safadi and Ayrault focused on regional developments, especially those related to the Syrian crisis.
The foreign minister and Wallström discussed bilateral cooperation and efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East through forging political solutions to the region's crises, on top of which is the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
In another phone call, Safadi also discussed bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest with Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs Alfonso Dastis, Petra reported.
