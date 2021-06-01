Safadi, Egypt FM talk Gaza ceasefire, reconstruction

AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry on Monday continued consultations to maintain the ceasefire and sustain the reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Talks also covered efforts towards relaunching serious negotiations to achieve a just peace on the basis of the two-state solution in accordance with international law and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The two ministers exchanged views on the results of actions taken by the two countries in this regard, affirming the continuation of joint work in implementation of the directives of the two countries’ leaderships to resolve the Palestinian cause as well as regional crises and enhance bilateral relations.

Safadi and Shoukry stressed the importance of mobilising an immediate international effort to rebuild the Gaza Strip in a way that alleviates the suffering of Gazans, in partnership with the Palestinian National Authority.

The two ministers underlined that achieving sustainable calm also requires ceasing Israeli practices that had triggered the escalation in the first place.

They highlighted the need for Israel to respect the historical and legal status quo in the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, respect the right of the residents of Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighbourhoods to their homes, and stop all unilateral measures that undermine the chances of achieving peace.