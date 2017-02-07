Safadi exchanges views with Russian, new Zealand counterparts

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday discussed the latest developments on efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

In a phone conversation, both ministers reviewed efforts exerted as part of the Astana process to sustain the ceasefire in southern Syria and expand its scope to include the entire country, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Safadi and Lavrov discussed means to resume political talks under the leadership of the UN and all stakeholders to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis according to international terms of reference.

In another telephone call, Safadi and Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand Murray McCully discussed ways to boost bilateral relations and means to build on the outcomes of His Majesty King Abdullah's visit to New Zealand in late 2016.

Both ministers agreed to find a permanent mechanism to sustain coordination and consultation on bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest, according to Petra.

They also discussed regional developments, especially the Palestinian issue and the Syrian crisis.

On Wednesday, Safadi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, which will be followed by a press conference at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Amman at 10am.