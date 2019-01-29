Safadi to hold consultations with Arab counterparts on Thursday

By JT - Jan 29,2019 - Last updated at Jan 29,2019

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi is scheduled to hold a consultative meeting on bilateral relations and regional issues on Thursday with his counterparts from various Arab countries.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said that the ministers will go over bilateral relations and regional developments.

The representatives are planned to exchange ideas on ways to deal with various issues in a way that can contribute to solving the Middle East’s crises and serve pan-Arab causes, according to a ministry statement.

Safadi will meet with the UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Bahrain’s Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Saudi Arabia’s Adel Bin Ahmed Al Jubeir, Kuwait’s Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Ahmad Al Sabah and Egypt’s Sameh Shoukry.

Qudah added that the ministers will arrive on Wednesday and hold their consultations at the King Hussein Convention Centre at the Dead Sea.