Safadi holds talks with Egyptian counterpart, UN Syria envoy

By JT - May 22,2019 - Last updated at May 22,2019

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday met his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukri in Cairo, to discuss means of furthering bilateral cooperation and coordination with regards to regional developments.

During the meeting, Safadi stressed Jordan and Egypt’s keenness on finding broader areas of cooperation in all fields and systemising the processes of coordination and cooperation pertaining to regional issues, in implementation of His Majesty King Abdullah and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi’s directives, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict was at the core of the meeting between the two officials, who reiterated that the only resolution that could result in comprehensive peace is one based on the two-state solution in accordance with international legislation and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Safadi and his counterpart also looked into the progress of efforts towards a political solution to the Syrian crisis and the status quo in Yemen and Libya, the statement said.

They reaffirmed the continuation of coordination and dialogue towards resolving the region’s crises, enhancing Arab cooperation to face current challenges, protecting Arab national security and serving the interests of Arab causes.

Also on Tuesday, Safadi met with the United Nations Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen over the latest efforts to realise a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

During the meeting, the minister reaffirmed support for UN efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis; one that maintains Syria’s unity, integrity and cohesion, restores peace and stability to the country and facilitates the voluntary return of refugees to their country as soon as possible, based on the Geneva process and UN Security Council Resolution 2254, according to the statement.

The top diplomat also reiterated the Kingdom’s keenness to bolster the “fruitful” partnership with the UN as well as enhancing cooperation to maintain regional security and stability.

For his part, Pedersen commended Jordanian-UN cooperation in this arena, hailing the Kingdom’s humanitarian role in hosting 1.3 million Syrian refugees.