Safadi meets array of peers, officials at UN

AMMAN — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi has held meetings with several counterparts and world officials, a ministry statement said on Thursday.

He discussed with them ways to enhance bilateral relations and the latest regional developments, with focus on the Palestinian cause and the efforts to mobilise political and financial support for UNRWA and countries impacted by the Syrian refugee crisis.

Safadi met with his Russian, Japanese, Greek and Kenyan counterparts, Sergey Lavrov, Taro Kono, Nikos Kotzias and Monica Juma, respectively, in addition to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and UN Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura and to Iraq, Ján Kubiš.

He also met with Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS at the US Department of State Brett McGurk and US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Satterfield.

In addition, Safadi participated in a session held by the United Nations Security Council to prevent weapons of mass destruction, headed by the US President Donald Trump, and also in a seminar held by the EU on developments in the efforts of solving the Syrian crisis and helping refugees.

During his meetings, Safadi stressed that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is the root cause of the tension and conflict in the region and that it should be solved on the basis of a two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital along the pre-1967 lines, stressing that such a formula is a prerequisite to comprehensive and lasting peace.

Safadi also warned of the danger of the lack of prospects for progress in the peace efforts and the consequences of Israel’s continued unilateral measures in occupied Palestinian lands.

During his meeting with his Russian counterpart, Safadi focused on the efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis based on UN Security Council 2254 Resolution, accepted by the Syrians and prone to preserve Syria’s unity, cohesion and sovereignty. The two ministers praised the high level of cooperation and coordination between the two countries in the efforts of reaching such a solution.

Safadi also discussed recent developments in the Palestinian cause and Syria with his Japanese counterpart, where he voiced appreciation for Japan’s support to Jordan in the efforts to meet the needs of Syrian ref ugees. Safadi also thanked the Japanese official co-sponsoring a conference to support UNRWA, along with Jordan, Sweden, Germany, EU and Turkey.

Safadi discussed with Mogherini developments related to Syria and the Palestinian cause.

Mogherini stressed the importance of continuing cooperation, and valued the Kingdom’s contribution to efforts aimed to achieve security and stability in the region, and its humanitarian services to Syrian refugees.

Safadi and his Greek peer discussed the ways to enhance the cooperation and coordination in the context of triangular cooperation with Cyprus and within the EU framework.

Safadi and the Kenyan foreign minister agreed to take cooperation between the two countries to a higher level.

During the session organised by the EU on Syria, Safadi stressed on the importance of stepping up efforts to end destruction in Syria and to reach a political solution that serves Syrians and safeguards their interests.

He also urged continued and adequate international support for Syrian refugees and host communities.

A stable Syria, he said, allows the creation of motivational conditions for the voluntary return of refugees.

During his meeting with Satterfield, Safadi and the US official discussed regional developments, and ways to break the stalemate in the peace process. During the meeting, Safadi stressed the need to sustain UNRWA’s operations and address the agency’s funding shortfall, stressing that if the funding stops, the health, education and relief services will stop for five million Palestinian refugees.

They also discussed international efforts to defeat the terror threat militarily, and ideologically, with Satterfield underlining Jordan’s role as a key partner in the war against terrorists.

Safadi and McGurk agreed to continue coordination of anti-terror efforts, the statement said.