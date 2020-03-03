Safadi, Norwegian FM laud 50 years of ‘distinguished’ ties

AMMAN — Jordanian-Norwegian ties are moving on a steady path towards greater cooperation, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Tuesday.

During a dialogue session attended by King Harald V of Norway and Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide, Safadi highlighted the role of King Harald V's visit to the Kingdom in opening up an opportunity for discussing means of furthering cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, tourism, education and defence, according to a ministry statement.

"A fifty-year-long relationship is renewing itself effectively," he said, adding that common values and interests underpin the partnership between the two countries.

Stressing that Jordan and Norway believe in the values of peace, respect and dialogue, Safadi highlighted the ongoing bilateral efforts towards achieving a just peace on the basis of the two-state solution, which fulfils Palestinians’ rights to freedom and an independent state within the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

This two-state solution is the only way to a fair and comprehensive peace, Safadi said.

Ahead of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) outlining bilateral consultation, Safadi and his Norwegian counterpart held political consultations, which built on the outcomes of the meeting between His Majesty King Abdullah and King Harald V, who reiterated enhancing cooperation.

Talks also covered the latest regional developments, focusing on launching "serious and direct" discussions to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution.

The two sides also reviewed efforts put to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis, with Safadi stressing that work in this arena and counterterrorism efforts are “on the right track”.

During a joint press conference, Safadi said that the MoU provides a framework for the existing bilateral cooperation and coordination on regional challenges as well as mutual issues, adding that during King Harald V's visit, a number of agreements have been signed.

He also expressed thanks for the Norwegian support extended to an UNRWA-affiliated centre, announced on Tuesday.

For her part, Søreide stressed the "distinguished" partnership and friendship with Amman, highlighting the ongoing coordination on all regional issues, including the peace process, and expressing appreciation for Jordan's role in hosting Syrian refugees and providing services.

She also reiterated her country's "strong" support for UNRWA since its establishment, drawing attention to the agency's work, including providing education for refugees.