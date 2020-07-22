Safadi, UN envoy talk int’l stances on annexation plan

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov on Tuesday went over international stances on the Israeli decision to annex the occupied Palestinian territories.

Safadi said that the Kingdom rejects the annexation decision that poses “an unprecedented threat to all efforts seeking to realise a just peace”, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

Jordan “spares no effort” to reach an international stance that denounces this decision and stops its implementation, the statement said.

During a telephone conversation, Safadi and Mladenov reviewed efforts to stop the implementation of the annexation decision and resume “serious” negotiations to reach an end of the conflict according to the two-state solution.

The minister stressed that “there is no alternative” to the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent and viable Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the pre-1967 lines living side-by-side in peace and security with Israel, according to the statement.

Implementing the annexation decision would undermine the two-state solution that is accepted by the international community, Safadi said, reiterating that the decision would also "destroy" all opportunities to realise a just peace and drive the region towards more conflicts.

He also praised the UN’s efforts to stop the implementation of the decision and commended its position that commits to the two-state solution and seeks to revive the peace process.

For his part, Mladenov emphasised the rejection of the annexation plan that violates international law, stressing the importance of blocking its implementation and resuming “serious” negotiations to end the conflict according to the two-state solution, the statement added.