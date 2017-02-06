‘Saudi e-visas to make Jordanian business trips a click away’

AMMAN — It is hoped a recent visa decision by the Saudi government will bring economic cooperation between Jordan and the Gulf country to a new level, according to representatives of industrial and trade sectors.

After years of facing “mobility restrictions”, Jordanian investors, businesspeople and trade delegates will now find it easier to visit the Saudi kingdom after a recent decision which allows visas to be obtained electronically.

“It used to be a complicated process that takes 10 to 15 days. The decision is very positive and will usher in a new era of economic cooperation between the two countries,” Adnan Abu Ragheb, chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Industry, told The Jordan Times on Monday.

Under the new regulations, Jordanian investors wanting to explore business opportunities in the Gulf country can get their visas within 24 hours after the Saudi authorities receive their passports.

According to a communiqué circulated to the chambers of trade and industries in Jordan, the new decision also ranks visas issued for trade purposes into three categories — a visit to an operating establishment, business visit or a trade delegation visit.

“We are very optimistic about the new move, which serves the mutual interests of both countries by facilitating the entry of business owners into the Gulf country,” Abu Ragheb highlighted.

With Saudi Arabia considered the “main strategic partner for Jordan’s trade sector” — reaching around $4.4 billion in imports and $1 billion in exports a year — the new decision came after calls from the Jordanian side to ease the entry of traders to Saudi territories.

“Traders used to find it difficult to travel to Saudi Arabia, and the time it takes to receive the visa used to halt a lot of business opportunities. We are very happy with the decision,” Ghassan Khirfan, first vice president of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, said.