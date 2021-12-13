Saudi, Iranian experts conclude ‘security dialogue’ in Amman

AMMAN — Saudi and Iranian experts recently concluded a "security dialogue" session hosted by the Amman-based Arab Institute for Security Studies (AISS), the institute announced on Monday.

The discussions focused on security and technical issues, which included reducing the threat of missiles and delivery vehicles, technical measures needed to build confidence towards Iran's nuclear programme, and cooperation on nuclear fuel, among other issues, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The dialogue session was held in an atmosphere of mutual respect and both parties expressed their desire to enhance regional stability, AISS Secretary General Ayman Khalil said. Khalil indicated that other dialogue sessions are expected to be held in the near future to follow up on the recommendations of the recent session.