Security stepped up after attacks on factories in Muwaqqar area

AMMAN — Amman Governor Saad Shihab said on Saturday that security measures have been stepped up following attacks on factories in the capital’s Muwaqqar area, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During a meeting organised by the Amman Chamber of Industry, Shihab said there will be no leniency for any assailants targeting industrial facilities.

The industrial sector is going to witness security measures that will be implemented based on the recommendations and suggestions of investors.

Senator Ziad Homsi, president of the chamber, said the board of directors has met with officials at the Interior Ministry and the Public Security Department and discussed the security of industrial estates.

He said the recurrent assaults on factories by thieves and protection rackets in different areas have forced some investors to leave the country, a situation that is not favourable when the economy is facing urgent challenges.

Homsi urged the industrial sector to give priority to local communities when hiring.

Reducing poverty and unemployment in local communities will also reduce crime rates, which are committed by a minority, he added.

For their part, industrialists attending the meeting called for opening security centres near industrial complexes and establishing an industrial police unit specialised in protecting the facilities similar to the tourism police.

They also called for activating local security councils that include heads of security centres and community leaders in the area to resolve any violations against factories.

Shihab voiced readiness to take the recommendations into consideration.