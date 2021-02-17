Seminar held on women in science

AMMAN — The Spanish embassy in Amman on Tuesday held an online symposium “Women in Science in the Middle East: A Jordanian perspective”, featuring Jordanian scientists Rana Dajani and Lubna Tahtamouni.

During the event, chaired by Spanish Ambassador Aránzazu Bañón Dávalos, both scientists reflected on the current situation of the scientific community in Jordan and abroad, according to a statement from the Spanish embassy.

Dajani talked about the need of creating an ecosystem that allows personal development as only motivated people can create and discover new things. She also highlighted the need to spread scientific knowledge and make it accessible to people.

She advocated for the inclusion of women in all the decision making bodies in the scientific world in order to include the female perspective.

Tahtamouni underscored the importance of the family as an essential support for all scientists. She pointed out bureaucracy as one of the main obstacles facing the scientific community in Middle East.

The conference took place on the occasion of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, annually marked on February 11, and within the framework of the communication campaign “Science is written in feminine”.

The campaign aims at highlighting the work of women scientists in the Middle East, including several Spanish embassies in the region, according to the statement.