You are here
Senate passes draft political parties law
By JT - Mar 24,2022 - Last updated at Mar 24,2022
AMMAN — The Senate on Thursday approved the Lower House’s decision to pass the draft political parties law, as amended by the Upper House, to be referred to His Majesty King Abdullah for ratification and publication in the Official Gazette.
The Senate also approved the draft Cities and Villages Development law, as referred from the Lower House, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Related Articles
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Mar 23, 2022
Opinion
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.