Senators, MPs end dispute on two laws in joint session

AMMAN — The two Houses of Parliament on Monday endorsed the 2016 medical accountability law and the 2017 amendments to the higher council for the youth law during a joint session.

Heading the session, Senate President Faisal Fayez highlighted the importance of further coordination between senators and MPs to best serve the interests of the Kingdom and its citizens, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Senate on Thursday insisted for the second time on its amendments to the medical accountability and the higher council for the youth laws.

If any of the Houses of Parliament insists on its amendments for a second time, then senators and MPs must meet in a joint session to resolve the disputed matter in a two-thirds vote, according to the Constitution.

Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh said that partnership is crucial for the public interest, noting that the current ordinary session witnessed disputes between the two Chambers over 11 draft laws.

Head of the Senate's health committee Senator Yousef Goussous stressed that the 2016 medical accountability law, "which has been waited for 16 years, includes scientific medical jurisprudence".

The higher council for the youth law stipulates establishing a "fund for supporting the youth and sports", and to be financially and administratively independent, where it can own movable and immovable assets necessary to achieve its goals, execute all legal actions and be represented before courts by the civil general attorney.

The new fund will be tasked with collecting necessary financial resources for the youth and sports and distributing them according to certain standards.