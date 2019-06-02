Seven-year prison sentence against man for killing Syrian upheld

AMMAN — The Court of Cassation upheld a May 2018 Criminal Court ruling sentencing a 36-year-old man to seven years in prison after convicting him of complicity in murdering a Syrian man following a brawl in July 2014.

The court declared the defendant guilty of driving the vehicle that transported two other suspects, who shot and killed the victim, and handed him the maximum punishment.

The two other defendants, who did not appeal their verdict, were each sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

Court papers said the defendant had constant feuds with the victim and other men victim over financial matters.

On July 17, the court documents said, the three defends drove to the victim’s house.

“The two suspects descended from the vehicle that was driven by the 35-year-old defendant, went to the victim’s home, shot him with a shotgun and left,” court transcripts said.

The defendant, through his lawyer, contested the court’s ruling, arguing that the “court did not follow proper legal proceedings”.

However, the higher court ruled that the Criminal Court followed the proper procedures and the defendant deserved the verdict he received.

The Court of Cassation judges were Mohammad Ibrahim, Naji Zu’bi, Yassin Abdullat, Majid Azab and Nayef Samarat.