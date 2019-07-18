Seventh cohort graduates from Prince Hussein academy

AMMAN — Deputising for HRH Crown Prince Hussein, Civil Defence Department (CDD) Director Lt. Gen. Mustafa Bazaiah on Thursday attended the graduation of the Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II Academy of Civil Protection’s seventh class, held at the Cultural Palace in Amman.

During the ceremony, President of the University of Jordan Abdul Karim Qudah said that the academy has set a benchmark in manifesting His Majesty King Abdullah’s vision for the development of the educational process through investment in the youth, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

For his part, President of Balqa Applied University Abdullah Zu’bi said that the university has been working towards mitigating challenges to boost the performance of the academy’s graduates in cooperation with the CDD.

At the end of the ceremony, Bazaiah, who is also the chairman of the academy’s higher council, presented the graduates with their certificates.