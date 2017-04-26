'Shabab 2250' seeks to put into practice UN resolution on youth

AMMAN — A new project seeks to put into practice the United Nations Security Council (UNSCR) Resolution 2250, in a bid to enhance young people's role in advancing peace building and improving their local communities.

Launched on Wednesday, the "Shabab 2250" project has an overall aim of partnering with youth across Jordan to implement the resolution, which was suggested by Jordan and adopted internationally.

The project is funded by the EU, managed by the National Centre for Human Rights and implemented by I Dare for Sustainable Development, in partnership with a number of other local institutions.

Iyad Aljaber, founder of the I Dare non-governmental organisation, said the project addresses a number of the international Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a special emphasis on the 16th goal on peace, justice and strong institutions.

The project is about promoting peaceful and inclusive societies that provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels, he said.

In addition, it addresses the 8th goal on decent work and economic growth and the 11th goal on sustainable cities and communities, he added.

Through the project, young people in all governorates are encouraged to come up with initiatives that seek to promote peace and security, and creating public policy papers on advancing the role of youth in this regard.

In April 2015, Crown Prince Hussein proposed this international action while chairing a UN Security Council open debate on the “Role of Youth in Countering Violent Extremism and Promoting Peace”.

In August of the same year, Jordan hosted the Global Forum on Youth, Peace and Security.

In December 2015, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Jordan-proposed resolution on youth.

The 16-month project, which started this February, will offer technical capacity building for youth at the levels of knowledge, skills and attitude, and will work towards enhancing their experiential learning.

In addition, the project aims at establishing youth innovation hubs, in which the young people can design and implement initiatives within their local communities, as well as creating a network of empowered youth, according to organisers.

Speaking on behalf of the We are All Jordan Youth Commission, Abdul Raheem Zawahreh said the commission will help facilitate the project's outreach to governorates through its 13 offices across the country.

He added that youth have an important role to play in policymaking through the upcoming municipal and local council elections.