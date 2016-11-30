Siblings of Jordanian jailed in Israel ‘to be able to visit him’

AMMAN — Foreign Ministry officials on Tuesday told Shaheen Merie that the Israeli authorities have approved issuing visas to allow family members to visit his brother Muneer, who is imprisoned in Israel, according to a ministry source.

Shaheen has been on a hunger strike near the ministry for 21 consecutive days, demanding that officials secure a visit to his brother Muneer, who was recently attacked by prison guards.

The assault on Muneer reportedly took place when guards at the Jalbou prison implemented an inspection on his cell before dawn, violating a “deal” with prisoners to carry out such a procedure during the day.

“Israeli authorities agreed to issue three visas for Muneer’s family to visit him,” the ministry source told The Jordan Times on condition of anonymity.

Muneer was arrested in April 2003, and is serving five life sentences on charges related to dispatching some men to carry out attacks in Adora settlement in the West Bank’s Hebron.

“A brother of mine will visit the Israeli embassy in Amman on Wednesday to receive the three visas,” Shaheen said, noting that the visas will be issued for a brother and two sisters.

Shaheen added that he will not end his strike until his brother confirms receiving the visas, stressing that he will end the strike under medical supervision.

“I will meet with Mohammad Quraan, the head of the consulate department at the Foreign Ministry, to agree on the visit’s details and to ask for seeing Muneer for two hours without a glass barrier,” Shaheen said.