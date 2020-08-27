SIGI asks Independent Election Commission to ensure messages are gender-sensitive

AMMAN — A local organisation on Wednesday said it had contacted the Independent Election Commission (IEC) to try and ensure that transmitted messages are more gender-sensitive.

“We noticed that the messages that were being transmitted by the IEC, especially billboards in the streets, are male-oriented and addressing only men,” Solidarity Is Global Institute (SIGI) Executive Director Asma Khader said.

Khader told The Jordan Times that the current IEC messages “do not include images and gender-sensitive language to make women who plan to run feel that they are a part of the election campaign”.

The IEC had announced that elections for the 19th Parliament will be held on November 10, following a Royal decree in July directing the concerned agencies to hold parliamentary elections in accordance with the provisions of law. The Kingdom is divided into 23 constituencies.

In addition, Khader added that the presence of women in the election committees is “weak” with only 23 females out of the 156 members, which only represents 20.5 per cent.

“There are no women presiding over any committee and there is only one rapporteur who is in Aqaba,” Khader pointed out.

She said she was hopeful that the IEC would consider assigning more women for polling station committees that will be formed soon.

Meanwhile, SIGI launched the “Eye on Women Programme to Monitor the 2020 Elections from a Gender Perspective”, which was accredited by the IEC as one of the monitoring supervisory bodies, Khader maintained.

During the recent launching event, which was held last week at the organisation’s headquarters in Amman, SIGI also launched the “Jordanian Women Voters Forum (JWVF) – your voice makes a difference” project.

The project will work through the JWVF to disseminate knowledge of various aspects of the electoral process and relevant legislation to ensure that all those involved, males and females, are fully and clearly aware of the entire electoral process, according to a statement by SIGI.

The project will design gender-sensitive publications and leaflets containing awareness and guidance material related to the electoral process and distribute the material, including electronic media, in sufficient quantities in various governorates of the Kingdom, the SIGI statement said.

The JWVF will also work to strengthen the “bonds of cooperation” among civil society institutions, especially women NGOs, and the IEC, while focusing on training, awareness-raising, exchange of expertise and coordination of efforts, the SIGI statement said.

The project will also work to strengthening cooperation with the IEC to raise awareness about the electoral process from a gender perspective, and through cooperation with the IEC’s volunteers and monitors.

"Our election monitoring will focus on the existing legal provisions that call for the right to public participation in elections that are full of integrity and transparency," Khader said.

She added that women represent around 52 per cent of the total voters, “which means that they can make a difference, especially if they build strong coalitions with the youth and other sectors of society who strongly believe in women and human rights”.

The Eye on Women programme aims to empower women, emphasise the importance of equal opportunities for Jordanian women, as well as, ensure their active participation in the political, social, economic and cultural decision-making process. The programme includes several activities including monitoring the 2020 Parliamentary elections from a gender perspective along with motivating and building the capacity of women candidates and voters.

The JWVF is an online gathering on an online platform for women as individuals, citizens and voters, which targets women in the field of political empowerment and young women who are interested in the electoral process to increase female representation in Parliament.