Sixth Jordan Gaming Summit opens Saturday

AMMAN — The sixth Jordan Gaming Summit, held by the King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD), opens on Saturday to discuss competitiveness in the gaming industry, a statement from KAFD said.

More than 800 local, regional and international experts and stakeholders in the digital gaming industry are scheduled to convene in Jordan at the Jordan Gaming Summit 2016.

KAFD Director Saeb Al Hassan said in a statement released on Thursday that the summit — held under the theme “competition in the gaming industry” — includes holding a series of activities for the first time in Aqaba, Maan and Irbid.

Specialised workshops will be organised in the governorates to raise awareness of the importance of the gaming sector and to motivate more young people to participate in the gaming lab activities.

Hassan noted that KAFD, in partnership with the private sector, seeks to help young people find jobs in the gaming industry, which is one of the fastest growing sectors in the Kingdom.

The summit provides an opportunity for young Jordanian developers and participants to exchange ideas with industry leaders and experts, which will reflect favourably on their skills, Hassan added.

KAFD also aims at encouraging competition in the industry through focusing on success stories at the Jordan Gaming Lab and its branches.

The fund has established gaming labs in Amman, Aqaba, Irbid and Maan.

The gaming industry in the Kingdom consists of 16 companies that employ more than 500 workers.