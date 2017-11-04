Solidarity campaign for Palestinian camps’ health centres launched

AMMAN — On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, the Jordanian Society for Medical Aid for Palestine (JMAP) launched a solidarity campaign to support the health centres at the Jerash and Hitteen camps.

Running through December 30, the campaign aims to collect medicines and other medical supplies to ensure the continued provision of the services at the camps.

“Our mission is to establish and operate medical health centres within refugee camps in Jordan to provide health services and enable refugees to live in a healthy environment,” JMAP Communications Coordinator Shahed Shalami told The Jordan Times.

“We are taking donations from both organisations and individuals, and we have established promotional stalls in crowded areas such as malls or hospitals for the expansion of the campaign,” she continued.

The campaign will also contribute to JMAP’s goal of establishing a mobile clinic to serve the camps of Al Sukhneh, in Zarqa and Talbieh in Zizia.

“Palestinian refugees need our help to alleviate their hardship, and to enable JMAP to reach to others living in Sukhneh and Talbieh camps,” Shalami concluded.