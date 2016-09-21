You are here
‘Some journalists obstructed from covering elections’
By JT - Sep 21,2016 - Last updated at Sep 21,2016
AMMAN — The Centre for Defending Freedom of Journalists (CDFJ) is following up on reports that some journalists have been obstructed from covering the elections, CDFJ President Nidal Mansour said on Tuesday.
As Jordanians headed to the polls on Tuesday, the centre received information that a “large number” of electoral committee heads had banned journalists from covering the voting process and taking photographs, Mansour said in a statement.
The CDFJ is following up on the complaints in cooperation with the Civil Coalition for Monitoring Elections and the Performance of Elected Councils (Rasid) and the Integrity Coalition for Election Observation, Mansour said.
The centre also passed complaints to the Independent Election Commission (IEC) and the Public Security Department, he added.
The CDFJ has an observation team and a hotline to collect initial reports of violations on election day, which are checked immediately with journalists.
Reporters who face any harassment while covering the vote can call 0796060650, he said.
After polls close, the team will issue a report on any violations and will continue documenting complaints from journalists, Mansour said.
A total of 1,420 journalists have been accredited by the IEC to cover the elections.
Related Articles
More than 800 journalists have settled their annual fees to be eligible to take part in the Jordan Press Association (JPA) elections later this month.
AMMAN — Seventy-five per cent of the members of the 17th Lower House intend to run for the upcoming parliamentary elections, according to a
Libya’s parliament has reached consensus on holding early elections, yielding to popular pressure after it had extended its mandate that ended on February 7, deputies said Sunday.
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Sep 20, 2016
Sep 20, 2016
Opinion
Sep 20, 2016
Sep 20, 2016
Sep 20, 2016
Sep 20, 2016
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.
Add new comment