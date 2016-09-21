‘Some journalists obstructed from covering elections’

AMMAN — The Centre for Defending Freedom of Journalists (CDFJ) is following up on reports that some journalists have been obstructed from covering the elections, CDFJ President Nidal Mansour said on Tuesday.

As Jordanians headed to the polls on Tuesday, the centre received information that a “large number” of electoral committee heads had banned journalists from covering the voting process and taking photographs, Mansour said in a statement.

The CDFJ is following up on the complaints in cooperation with the Civil Coalition for Monitoring Elections and the Performance of Elected Councils (Rasid) and the Integrity Coalition for Election Observation, Mansour said.

The centre also passed complaints to the Independent Election Commission (IEC) and the Public Security Department, he added.

The CDFJ has an observation team and a hotline to collect initial reports of violations on election day, which are checked immediately with journalists.

Reporters who face any harassment while covering the vote can call 0796060650, he said.

After polls close, the team will issue a report on any violations and will continue documenting complaints from journalists, Mansour said.

A total of 1,420 journalists have been accredited by the IEC to cover the elections.