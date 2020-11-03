SSC announces list of hospitals allocated for healthcare workers' COVID-19 treatment

AMMAN — The Social Security Corporation (SSC) on Monday announced the names of partner hospitals responsible for treating healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19, highlighting that it bears all the expenses.

Workers at public hospitals who prove to have been tested positive for COVID in the workplace can benefit from the corporation's services, provided that they are covered by a workers’ insurance scheme deducting two per cent of taxable income, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In regard to workers at private hospitals, the SSC said that they can seek treatment in Al Khansa'a Hospital, Istiklal Hospital, the Islamic Hospital, Al Essra Hospital in Amman, Qasr Shabeeb Hospital in Zarqa and King Abdullah University Hospital in Irbid.

The corporation also noted that liaison officers at medical facilities can report confirmed cases through accessing the corporation's website www.ssc.gov.jo, adding that it will not accept reports except through its online platform.