SSC begins food parcel distribution in southern governorates

Under Defence Order No. 1 of 2020, the Social Security Corporation is allocating 50 per cent of maternity insurance revenues for 2020 to providing in-kind or material assistance to the underprivileged, according to the corporation's spokesperson (JT file photo)

AMMAN — The Social Security Corporation (SSC), in cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army Southern Military Zone Command and the Military Consumer Corporation, on Tuesday began distributing the first batch of food parcels, including 3,500 parcels, to underprivileged families in the southern governorates.

SSC Spokesperson Mousa Subaihi confirmed that the SSC crisis management team followed the necessary procedures to implement Defence Order No. 1 of 2020 related to the suspension of some provisions of the Social Security Law, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The procedures include allocating 50 per cent of maternity insurance revenues for 2020 to providing in-kind or material assistance to the underprivileged, he noted.

The spokesperson highlighted that the procedures and criteria for providing this aid to eligible groups were established in coordination with the Ministry of Social Development, the Unified National Registry (NUR), the National Aid Fund and relevant bodies.

The first batch of parcels will be delivered to 30,000 families, Subaihi said, adding that the second batch entails providing in-kind subsidies to day-to-day workers whose work has been suspended.

The SSC previously launched an electronic platform to receive requests based on unified standards in accordance with the NUR, in order to deliver in-kind assistance to eligible people.