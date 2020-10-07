SSC includes restaurants, cafes in Himayah programme

AMMAN — The Social Security Corporation (SSC) on Wednesday announced its decision to include restaurants and coffee shops in the Himayah programme that was endorsed under Defence Order No. 14 in early October.

In a statement, carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the SSC stressed that including these institutions in the Himayah programme aims at protecting working subscribers (Jordanians, Gazans and children of Jordanian women married to non-Jordanians) and enabling their institutions to fulfil their duties and pay salaries.

Defence Order No 14 aims to protect the tourism sector.

The corporation said that institutions covered in this programme have to sign in into their accounts on the SSC website and choose defence orders services option and apply to benefit from the programme.

Under the programme, the SSC said it pledges to allocate 50 per cent of salaries for active subscribers and those who subscribe in October, where the paid amount shall not be less than JD220 and not more than JD400.

On the other hand, the institution pledges to pay 20 per cent of the salary of the subscriber, providing that the amount does not exceed JD200.

The SSC said that institutions willing to benefit from the programme have to submit an application signed by authorised employees as per the commercial registry according to the form accredited for this purpose, which includes a pledge from the authorised employees to pay these amounts.

The amount disbursed for subscribers will be recorded as debts on the institutions that pledge to repay them by June 30, 2023, where the institutions pledge to sign instalment agreements before January 31, 2021 to repay these amounts according to the regulations of the SSC, otherwise the corporation will embark on collecting these amounts, according to Petra.

The SSC noted that the amounts it disburses under this programme will be repaid over a period of more than two years with an annual interest rate of 3 per cent to be incurred by the Treasury.