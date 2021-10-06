SSC’s support programme for daycares draw positive feedback

The Social Security Corporation’s launch of the support programme for daycares’ operational costs, generally received positive feedback (Photo courtesy of UNICEF Jordan website)

AMMAN — The Social Security Corporation’s (SSC) launch of the support programme for daycares’ operational costs, generally received positive feedback.

In a SSC statement made available to The Jordan Times, the SSC announced the beginning of receiving accreditation applications from daycare centres as of October 5.

The SSC added that as for the daycare centre to be covered by the Provisions of the Social Security Act, its monthly payment for each child should not exceed JD250, and it must have at least five children in order to benefit from the programme.

In an interview with The Jordan Times on Wednesday, ILO Gender Expert Reem Aslan said: “The decision is considered to be a significant step in the right direction.”

“It supports women’s participation in the labour market and aligns closely with international labour standards,” Aslan added.

The programme’s support payment covers 50 per cent of the daycare centre’s operational costs relating to rent and employees’ salaries, as well as social security subscriptions by no more than JD10,000 per year.

However, the programme does not cover corporate daycare centres, the statement added.

According to Aslan, the ILO is member of SSC’s “Reaia” Programme Committee, which also includes the Ministry of Social Development, SADAQA, a non-profit organisation working towards a women friendly workplace, and the National Council for Family Affairs.

“Reaia” which translates in English to “welfare”, is linked to maternity insurance and includes two programmes. The first programme provides subsidies to working mothers depending on their income. The support, which ranges between JD25 and JD60, goes directly to nurseries to ensure the service is used.

The second programme is the support programme covering 50 per cent of the operational costs and social corporation subscriptions.

“Jordan is one of the first countries in the region to have such a programme. However, what we hope for is that all working mothers would be included,” Aslan noted.

The daycare industry should not be viewed as a “business”. Daycare centres are important for women’s employment and progress in their careers, according to SADAQA core team member Randa Naffa.

Welcoming the SSC’s programme, Naffa said that this programme is “a priority and the daycare sector is essential for supporting women and eliminating the challenges facing them”.

However, the programme does not cover all working women, only subscribers, and does not provide support for all daycare centres, Naffa said.

Furthermore, Naffa said that until now 12,000 working women benefited from the Maternity Fund, while 180 daycare centres have been accredited to benefit from the support programme.