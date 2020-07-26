State ‘strong’ in enforcing law — PM

AMMAN — Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Sunday said that “the state is strong in enforcing the law on all", highlighting the importance of overcoming challenges and seizing opportunities to build a strong society where Jordanians can enjoy rights and fulfill duties under the law.

In his weekly speech, Razzaz said that the Jordanian state is “not limited to one person, professional association or political party, yet it is a group of institutions governed by the Constitution that includes the Throne and the legislative, executive and judicial authorities”.

“The Kingdom is getting closer to mark the second centennial of the establishment of the state, celebrating 100 years of progressive construction in the state of law and solidarity,” the prime minister said.

Regarding measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, he stressed that state institutions have “proven their ability to deal with the repercussions of the virus through cooperation and solidarity rather than through the herd immunity”.

Razzaz reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting daily wage workers and the most affected sectors.

He renewed the government’s commitment to preserving public money and fighting all forms of corruption.