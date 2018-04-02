Suppression, bloodshed do not bring about peace — FM

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Sunday stressed that the only path for peace and stability in the region is solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of the two-state solution.

During a press conference in Cairo Safadi and Shoukry condemned the Israeli escalation and violence against Palestinians, noting that in the Gaza Friday rallies targeted by Israeli live fire, protesters were exercising their legitimate right to demonstrate against occupation.

They stressed that the international community has to meet its responsibility to protect the Palestinians.

Safadi said that peace does not come through suppression, killing and occupation, but by ending the occupation and guaranteeing the Palestinian people’s right to an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.