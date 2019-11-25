Syrian students in Jordanian universities to access scholarships — Education Ministry

AMMAN — Under the implementation of the Jordan Response Plan to the Syrian Crisis (JRP), Syrian students attending Jordanian universities can now receive scholarships to cover their tuition from projects designated for Syrians' education, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Muhyiddine Touq said on Monday.

During a meeting with an Arab League delegation headed by Sheikha Hessa Al Thani, the Arab League secretary general’s envoy for humanitarian relief, Touq highlighted the burden placed on the Kingdom's various sectors, mainly higher education, as a result of Jordan's hosting of Syrian refugees, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He said that the main challenge facing the ministry is refugees' lack of basic identification documents needed to enroll in Jordanian universities, noting that the ministry has managed to solve this problem by depending on Interior Ministry-issued cards instead of students' passports.

Sheikha Hessa, for her part, lauded Jordan's role in addressing the Syrian crisis.

To evaluate the impact of hosting Syrian refugees in the Kingdom, Sheikha Hessa asked the gathering about major challenges encountered by the higher education sector, emphasising that Jordan's experience in receiving refugees should be shared; most notably the Kingdom's keenness on protecting refugees' rights to life, education and health.