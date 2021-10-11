TAG, Jordan Press Foundation sign cooperation agreement

Officials pose for a photo at the signing of the cooperation agreement on Monday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Talal Abu Ghazaleh Organisation (TAG) and the Jordan Press Foundation (Al Rai) on Monday signed an agreement to enhance cooperation in professional services that TAG companies offer.

Talal Abu Ghazaleh, TAG general manager, expressed pride in its cooperation with Al Rai that has proved over the years that it is among the first Arab dailies to receive a prestigious global reputation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Khaled Shugran, Al Rai Editor-in-Chief, highlighted the importance of the agreement in developing cooperation between the sides in media, advertisement, technical, technological and intellectual property fields.

Jehad Al Share, Director General of the foundation, highlighted the importance of cooperation with a global organisation like TAG. He noted that the current circumstances affecting print media due to the pandemic have forced them to speed up digitisation to maintain their sustainability.