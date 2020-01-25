Talks of cancelling disengagement from West Bank 'baseless' — FM

AMMAN — Talks about abolishing the legal disengagement from the West Bank are “baseless”, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Saturday.

During a meeting with journalists, in the presence of Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh, Safadi said that the issue has not been raised in the past nor in the present, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Also commenting on the issue, Senate President Faisal Fayez on Saturday said that some “try to cast doubt” on the Kingdom's historic position, criticising the decision to disengage from the West Bank, which took place in 1988, and claiming that the move was a "conspiracy" against the Palestinian cause, Petra reported.

Fayez added that Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah's leadership, is the most influential Arab country and is almost the only one that rejects the so-called "Deal of the Century", which so far remains unknown, according to Petra.