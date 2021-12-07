Tamatem Games raises $11 million in Series B funding round led by KRAFTON, Inc.

AMMAN — Tamatem Games, leading Arabic mobile games publisher, raises $11 million in Series B funding round led by South Korean video game developer KRAFTON, Inc.

The round that was led by KRAFTON, Inc., makers of the phenomenally popular battle royale game PUBG, also saw participation from Venture Souq, Endeavor Catalyst and existing investors, according to a statement from Tamatem Games.

Tamatem has seen great successes since its launch, leveraging over 100 million game downloads and gaining widespread international recognition for its publishing efforts in the region.

With the investment in play and following its previous publishing successes, Tamatem plans on amplifying its efforts even further by bringing a wider selection of games with bigger and more popular titles to the Arabic speaking market.

“The demand for relatable and enjoyable mobile games is higher than ever and our mission is to provide our region with the best gaming experience possible,” Tamatem’s CEO and founder Hussam Hammo said in the statement.

MENA’s leading publisher will also carry out its growth strategy of increasing its presence in the region by expanding offices in Saudi Arabia to hire local Saudi talent and have a stronger foothold in the country that harbors 70 per cent of its users, the statement said.

Alongside its expansion efforts in Saudi Arabia, Tamatem also plans to expand into more countries in the region.

Plans of launching a gaming academy to train, educate and elevate employment in the industry are also on the horizon for Tamatem in pursuit of pushing market growth and maturity.

“Big things are happening for the mobile games industry in the region. We are reaping the rewards of our past successes and pushing forward with more experience and more grit. We are at the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the massive potential of mobile games in MENA and I am always super elevated when more people invest in the industry and the region,” Hammo said.

Tamatem is recognised as one of the most funded gaming startups in the region, raising over $17 million in funding since its establishment in 2013.

Commenting on the investment, Anuj Tandon, head of (India and MENA), Corporate Development, KRAFTON, Inc. said: “We see huge potential in the MENA region and are happy to have started our investment journey here with a prolific publisher like Tamatem. We are committed to the MENA region and willing to take more bets in the overall media and entertainment sector, and this investment is aligned with our efforts to strengthen our commitment to the startup ecosystem. This is just the beginning of our many investments in this region.”

He added: “As we continue our focus to provide the best experience for our MENA users of our various games including PUBG: NEW STATE, Tamatem’s deep understanding of the local landscape and this collaboration will be very helpful.”