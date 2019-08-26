Tarawneh slams Israeli transgression on Lebanese sovereignty

You are here

By JT - Aug 26,2019 - Last updated at Aug 26,2019

AMMAN — President of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (APU) and Lower House Speaker Atef Tarawneh on Monday condemned the Israeli attack that targeted southern Beirut on Sunday morning with two drones, which resulted in several injuries among civilians. 

In an APU statement, carried by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Tarawneh called on the international community to implement international legitimacy resolutions to put an end to Israeli violations and threats to Lebanese sovereignty. 

The speaker also expressed the APU’s full support of Lebanon in its efforts to protect its national sovereignty.

