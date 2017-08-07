You are here
‘Tawjihi results to be announced on Thursday’
By JT - Aug 07,2017 - Last updated at Aug 07,2017
AMMAN — The General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi) results will be announced on Thursday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
