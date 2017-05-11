Teachers association threatens open-ended strike over by-law

By JT - May 11,2017 - Last updated at May 11,2017

AMMAN — The Jordan Teachers Association's (JTA) council on Thursday threatened an open-ended strike at the beginning of the next academic year, protesting recent amendments to the civil service by-law, describing them as "unfair" to teachers, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Thursday.

During a session of its council, its members called on relevant institutions to review and approve the JTA’s recommendations, which are related to the JTA Law and its amendments, especially given that the syndicate has referred them to stakeholders as stipulated by the law.

The council also demanded the implementation of the JTA's recommendations regarding health insurance and raising the education allowance from 100 to 150 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Established under a 2011 law, the association has 140,000 members, its central commission has 313 members and the syndicate’s council is made up of 15 members.

In 2014, the association organised a two-week strike that crippled public school education at the beginning of the scholastic year.

The JTA’s demands at the time included changes to the civil service by-law regarding sick leave, promotions and leave without pay; investigating the Education Ministry’s pension fund and referring the case to the judiciary; implementing a “better medical insurance system”; bringing in legislation to protect teachers from assault; awarding them more financial benefits; and ensuring that they are given “better contracts” at private schools.