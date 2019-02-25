Temperatures to drop as strong winds move through Kingdom

AMMAN — The country will be affected by a cold air mass and a depression, beginning today and forecast to bring below average temperatures, heavy rain, strong winds and snow to certain parts of the country, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said on Monday.

Temperatures today will drop by 6°C compared with Monday’s sunny and warm weather as the impact of the combined weather conditions begin to be felt.

“There will be a clear drop in temperatures on Tuesday. The weather will be cold, with a chance of scattered rain during the day in the north. By night time, the impact of the cold air mass and the depression, centred over Cyprus, will be more visible,” an official from the JMD said.

Rain will start in the north today and move gradually towards the central region by midnight, the official said, warning of poor road visibility in the desert due to brisk westerly winds and strong gusts, which could reach 50-60 kilometres per hour.

Daytime temperatures will range from a high of 16°C to a low of 5°C at night in Amman, according to the department.

Another drop in temperatures is forecast for Wednesday, when the impact of the cold air mass and the depression deepen, according to the JMD.

“It will be cold, cloudy and rainy in the northern and central parts, and by noon, the impact of the combined weather conditions will start prevailing in the south and east of the Kingdom. Rain will be torrential and thunderstorms are expected,” the official noted.

Winds will be brisk and westerly, sometimes reaching 60-70 kilometres per hour, while temperatures will range between a maximum of 11°C and a minimum of 4°C in the capital, according to the JMD.

Chilly weather is also forecast for Thursday, when a further drop in temperatures is expected.

“The weather on Thursday will be very cold. It will be cloudy and rainy in most parts of the Kingdom. Rain will be heavy, with thunderstorms also expected in certain areas. Snow showers are expected on Thursday... areas located 1,000m above sea level are expected to witness snowfall,” the JMD official said.

Thursday’s daytime temperatures will be 9°C, dropping to a minimum of 3°C in Amman.

The cold air mass and the accompanying depression’s impact are forecast to continue until Friday night, according to the JMD, which provides four-day weather forecasts.

In light of the expected rough weather conditions, the JMD issued several weather-related warnings. It urged the public on Monday to exercise extreme caution, as heavy rain might cause the formation of flashfloods in low-lying areas, including Aqaba, in the south.

In addition, the department warned people of low visibility on roads, especially in the desert areas, due to strong, sand-raising winds. The JMD also called on people to clear their yards and rooftops of objects that could be blown away and warned motorists to expect slippery roads and poor road visibility due to fog.