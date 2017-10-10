‘Terror gangs target youth by exploiting social media’

AMMAN — Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani on Monday said that "terrorist gangs are exploiting social media networks by primarily targeting the youth", the Jordanian News Agency, Petra, reported.

In his remarks at “the 14th meeting for Arab capitals’ youth”, Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, noted that Jordan faces challenges related to terrorism and its "extremist gangs, by adapting a three-dimensional strategy: military, security and ideology".

Held under the title “Arab youth and fighting terrorism and extremism”, the conference was opened by Prime Minister Hani Mulki at the Hussein Youth City on Sunday.

During the opening ceremony, Mulki stressed that Jordan, led by His Majesty King Abdullah, presented a clear vision and strategy to combat terrorism and extremism in its various forms.

The PM emphasised that "this vision and strategy focuses on moral values that is based on brotherhood, forgiveness, love and the acceptance of others".

"These values are derived from Islam and from all humanistic principles" which is a far cry from hate speech, incitement and superiority and violence that terrorists pursue.