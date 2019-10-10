Three illegal fixtures siphoning water from Disi dismantled

AMMAN — Authorities uncovered three alleged violations against the Disi Water Conveyance Project’s water supply pipeline, including diverting water from the carrier into water tankers.

The violations have been reported in the Qatraneh, Hassa, Damkhi and Suwaga areas, the Ministry of Water and Irrigation said on Thursday in a statement reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Two three-inch pipelines and one two-inch pipeline have been detected along the Disi, one of the Kingdom’s strategic water resources, the source said, noting that the illegal fixtures were dismantled and an investigation is under way.

The ministry said the national campaign to end all forms of water theft and violations is still ongoing, urging the public to cooperate with authorities by reporting violations on water resources and networks.

The ministry has repeatedly urged the public to be vigilant and ask water tanker drivers to show them verification of the source of water. People receiving water from private wells must obtain a receipt showing the source and cost of the water.

The ministry said owners of water tankers must adhere to regulations that ensure water safety, including cleanliness of the tanker and pipes. Water tankers must be green, with the words “drinking water” visibly printed.

During the first six months of this year, the ministry recorded 61 violations and acts of sabotage over the Disi project’s facilities, despite state-assigned patrols to protect the project’s components.

The project was launched in 2013 and water now flows to Amman via a pipeline. Water passes through several water stations on its way through Maan, Tafileh, Karak, Madaba and finally to Amman, and is then pumped further north via the national carrier.

Under the Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ) Law, those who abuse water carriers and mains, wastewater, pumping, purification or desalination stations, pollute water resources, pipes or stations used for drinking water or are involved in the digging of wells without obtaining a licence will be jailed for up to five years and fined up to JD7,000.

In addition, violators of WAJ water and wastewater projects can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to JD5,000.