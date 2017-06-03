AMMAN — Border Guards on Saturday morning foiled a terrorist attack by three persons, who were all killed after injuring one soldier, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, quoted a military source as saying.

The official said that on Saturday at 8:30am three terrorists, riding motorcycles, came from the Syrian side and attempted to target a forward military posts of the Jordanian Border Guards near Rakban camp.

Border Guards engaged with the attackers, killing the three terrorists and destroying their vehicles while a member of the Jordanian Border Guards was injured in the hand and his condition was reported stable.

The source stressed the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) “will deter any person who ever targets the security and stability of the Kingdom”.

A year ago, seven Jordanian troops were killed and 13 injured when a car bomb struck a forward military post at the no-man’s land at the borders between Syria and Jordan, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army said.

The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The crises in Syria and Iraq have placed increasing pressure on Jordan’s army to safeguard the long borders it shares with turmoil-hit Syria and Iraq, the length of whose border lines with Jordan exceeds 510km.

Experts say that the “highly professional” JAF and security agencies are capable of protecting the Kingdom’s borders with the said neighbours.

JAF has thwarted many infiltration attempts from and into these unstable countries and engaged groups in the process.