Ties, anti-virus efforts top Safadi-Lavrov talks

AMMAN — Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday discussed cooperation in facing the coronavirus crisis and its repercussions, over the phone, voicing solidarity in the fight against the pandemic.

Safadi conveyed His Majesty King Abdullah’s condolences to the victims of the pandemic in Russia and Jordan's willingness to provide all possible support, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

For his part, Lavrov also affirmed Russia's readiness to provide any assistance available to the Kingdom in dealing with this unprecedented challenge.

The two ministers stressed the strength of the two countries’ relations, which are witnessing continuous development under the leaderships of His Majesty King Abdullah and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Safadi and Lavrov also reviewed regional developments, especially those related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis.

The two ministers stressed that a two-state solution based on international legitimacy resolutions is the only way to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, affirming the rejection of any Israeli action to annex Palestinian landsand highlighting that any step in this direction would have dangerous consequences on efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace.

The two ministers stressed that work must continue to launcha “real effort” to reach a two-state solution.

Safadi expressed appreciation for Russia's support of the two-state solution on the basis of international legitimacy resolutions as the only way to solve the conflict.

The two ministers also stressed the need to achieve Palestinian national reconciliation, as Safadi thanked Russia for its efforts in this regard and Lavrov stressed the centrality of Egyptian efforts to end the division, the statement said.

The two ministers discussed efforts aimed at resolving the Syrian crisis, and emphasised the importance of unified efforts to find a political solution.

Safadi stressed Jordan's support for all efforts aimed at reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis that is accepted by the Syrian people and preserves Syria's unity and territorial integrity and restores peace and stability.

Safadi also highlighted the Kingdom’s support for a solution to the Syrian crisis that would provide the appropriate conditions for the voluntary return of refugees.

Regarding the Rukban refugee camp near the Jordanian border, Safadi reaffirmed Jordan’s position that the solution to this problem lies in the voluntary return of its residents to the areas from which they came and that the needs of the camp must be met from inside Syria.

Safadi stressed that Rukban camp hosts displaced Syrians on Syrian soil, and “is not Jordan's responsibility”.

Safadi and Lavrov agreed to continue coordination and consultation on ways to resolve regional crises and achieve security and stability in the region, affirming further enhancement of bilateral cooperation in all fields.