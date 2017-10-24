You are here
Ties with Antigua and Barbuda set to expand
By JT - Oct 24,2017 - Last updated at Oct 24,2017
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday discussed with Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne and an accompanying delegation means to expand bilateral cooperation after both countries last month signed a statement establishing diplomatic relations between.
During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, the King expressed appreciation for Antigua and Barbuda's support for Jordan's candidacy to the UNESCO Executive Council in the elections scheduled to be held next month, according to a Royal Court statement.
His Majesty also expressed the Kingdom's sympathy over the victims of Hurricane Irma, which recently struck Antigua and Barbuda and other Caribbean nations.
King Abdullah and Browne also discussed political developments in the Middle East and the global war against terrorism.
