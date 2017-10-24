You are here

Home » Local » Ties with Antigua and Barbuda set to expand

Ties with Antigua and Barbuda set to expand

By JT - Oct 24,2017 - Last updated at Oct 24,2017

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday discussed with Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne and an accompanying delegation means to expand bilateral cooperation after both countries last month signed a statement establishing diplomatic relations between.

During the meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace, the King expressed appreciation for Antigua and Barbuda's support for Jordan's candidacy to the UNESCO Executive Council in the elections scheduled to be held next month, according to a Royal Court statement. 

His Majesty also expressed the Kingdom's sympathy over the victims of Hurricane Irma, which recently struck Antigua and Barbuda and other Caribbean nations.

King Abdullah and Browne also discussed political developments in the Middle East and the global war against terrorism.

up
8 users have voted.
  • Printer Friendly and PDF

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
2 + 15 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.

Opinion

Editorial
Dressing up greed

Monday 23 October 2017

Jordan’s ‘West Bank’

Oct 23, 2017

Participative approach for true reform

Oct 23, 2017

‘This fight is not over’

Oct 23, 2017

China’s contradictions

Oct 23, 2017

Newsletter

Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.