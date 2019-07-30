Tkiyet Um Ali affirms importance of food security

AMMAN — Under the slogan “Your eidiyah is their eid all year round”, Tkiyet Um Ali’s (TUA) 2019 Eid Al Adha campaign will deliver meat to TUA’s 30,000 endorsed families to emphasise the importance of providing food aid all year, according to the organisation.

The food will be prepared in Jordan and Australia and stored in TUA’s warehouse before being distributed to thousands of beneficiary families during eid and year-round, with some meat to be delivered to those in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in Palestine, according to a TUA statement e-mailed to The Jordan Times.

“During the past 15 years, Tkiyet Um Ali has been committed to perform adahi on behalf of donors in an aim to deliver adahi meat to the neediest families in the Kingdom,” TUA Director General Samer Balkar was quoted as saying in the statement.

“We thank our donors for their trust and support over the past years, which make a huge contribution to achieve our vision of reaching a hunger-free Jordan.”

TUA provides sustainable aid for 30,000 families living in extreme poverty throughout Jordan as monthly food parcels, containing 24 items, are distributed throughout the year, according to TUA.

According to the statement, TUA will also hold an event to celebrate Eid Al Adha with children from TUA’s endorsed families in an aim to spread happiness and joy.

The overall cost of an eidiyah, including preparation, storing and shipping is JD100 and the average weight of the eidiyah is 45kg, the statement said.

Donors can check the status of the aid during eid on the website tua.jo and can donate adahi through TUA’s various donation tools such as their mobile application, website or main commercial centres by calling 064900900.