Tobacco has so far claimed lives of 9,027 Jordanians in 2021 — Health Ministry

AMMAN — Tobacco consumption has claimed the lives of 9,027 Jordanians so far this year, according to an infographic published on the Ministry of Health’s social media platforms.

Smoking rates in Jordan are some of the highest in the world. More than eight out of 10 men smoke or regularly use nicotine products including e-cigarettes, according to a Health Ministry study carried out in collaboration with the World Heath Organisation (WHO).

“Smoking increases the risk of developing health conditions, some can be fatal and others can cause irreversible long-term damage. It also causes around seven out of every 10 cases of lung cancer,’’ Abdel Rahman Shaher, a general physician, told The Jordan Times.

The study also showed that more than 66 per cent of Jordanian men and 17 per cent of Jordanian women are smokers. Additionally, the study showed that 78.8 per cent of adults are exposed to secondhand smoking.

The ministry also stated that 56 per cent of the tobacco-related deaths are among people below the age of 70.

The average monthly expenditure on cigarettes is over JD60 for each smoker, according to the study.

‘’The rates are dangerously high and a predictor of a future public health catastrophe,’’ Health Minister Feras Al Hawari said, according to the statement.

May 31 is observed as World No Tobacco day. The yearly celebration helps inform people on the dangers of both consuming tobacco and secondhand smoking. It also draws attention to the health problems that tobacco use can cause, according to the UN website.