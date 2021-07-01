'Too restrictive’ measures take toll on wedding venue businesses — stakeholder

AMMAN — Even though wedding venues are now allowed to operate, the required measures and protocols are “too restrictive”, according to a stakeholder.

The second stage of the government’s plan to reopen certain sectors, including the Kingdom’s wedding venues, began on July 1, aimed at reaching a safe summer.

On Thursday, Mamun Al Manaseer, head of the Wedding Venues and Planning Businesses Association, told The Jordan Times over the phone that the Kingdom’s wedding sector, particularly wedding halls and venues, has been severely impacted by the government’s regulations to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Sector workers did not get any compensation from the government or support from any governmental entity, he added.

“They only give us promises. It is time to transform their pledges into actions,” Manaseer said, adding that wedding halls have been totally closed since March 17, 2020.

Weddings held in venues can only invite 100 guests who have to be vaccinated, according to Manaseer.

“It is not fair. Farm and villa owners are benefiting from the ongoing situation,” he said.

Now, most of the Kingdom’s weddings are farm-based. Many people stopped booking venues, he noted, adding “ there is no control over those farms. Many people now invite 300-400 people to their wedding”.

The protocol the government is following to reopen sectors is “just not fair, we are in great need of stimulus packages and true government support,” he said.

“The situation is unbearable,” he added.