Tourism agents share expertise with Iraq Al Amir Women Cooperative Society

Participants during a recent tour for the Jordanian Travel and Tourism Agents Association and a number of tourism companies of the Iraq Al Amir Women Cooperative Society (Photo courtesy of BDC)

AMMAN — The Business Development Centre (BDC) organised a tour for the Jordanian Travel and Tourism Agents Association and a number of tourism companies of the Iraq Al Amir Women Cooperative Society.

The society is among the associations that benefited from the “Supporting Women-led Associations in the Local Community” project funded by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and implemented by the BDC.

The project seeks to provide job opportunities for women, local community, specifically females within the age group of 18-24, and the preservation of the cultural and heritage in the provision of traditional food and handicrafts, according to a BDC statement.

During the visit experienced tourism officers shared their expertise with Iraq Al Amir Women Cooperative Society to enhance the quality of tourism programmes it offers to local and foreign tourists

Issam Al Shaer, member of the board of directors of the Association of Tourism and Travel Agents, expressed his admiration for the society’s services.

“Marketing women-led associations is in our top priorities as it’s promoting the Jordanian heritage within the tourism sector, a key factor in economy development,” he said.

Yusra Al Hussami, head of the Iraq Amir Women Cooperative Society, said: “This tourism association and agencies’ visit is an effective marketing tool that will be reflect positively on increasing the number of local and foreign tourists which will have an economic impact on the area and the surrounding community.”

Ghaleb Hijazi, BDC’s general manager, said: “The support provided by UNICEF to re-launch and renovate Iraq Al Amir Women Cooperative Society to provide tourism services came at the right time. The tourism services create job opportunities for the local community, especially amid the COVID pandemic crisis.”

The “Supporting Women-led Associations in the Local Community” project aims to empower women economically by creating job opportunities for females between the ages of 18 and 24 in local communities through the implementation of productive projects, according to the statement.