Tourism industry stakeholders debate adequacy of gov’t measures to support sector

Two men enjoy the view of the Red Sea from Aqaba in this undated photo (Photo by Amjad Gshoun)

AMMAN — Minister of Tourism Majd Shweikeh said in a radio interview on Wednesday that the Central Bank of Jordan’s loans that were recently allocated to the revival of the tourism sector are “tantamount to the continuation of work in the sector in light of the coronavirus crisis which has affected everyone”.

Shweikeh added that the ministry has “worked hard” to present major proposals to the Council of Ministers, the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Central Bank regarding the revival of the tourism sector after the coronavirus crisis has passed.

The minister noted that “the wheel of the sector has completely stopped”, highlighting that 80 per cent of workers in the sector will benefit from loans allocated to the sector, including tourist guides and craftspersons.

However, not all stakeholders in the sector were pleased with the allocated amounts. In a Facebook group that has members of the tourism sector, from tour operators to hotel owners, some said the amount was too little.

Owner of a travel agency Mohammad Momani asked: “Was this decision studied? Thirty million for a sector that brings in at least three to four billion?”

Momani said that the sector needs “at least half a billion for hotels alone and half a billion for the rest of the sector”.

The travel agency’s owner noted that the sector “will be further hit even after the coronavirus crisis has passed, given that foreign tourists are very unlikely to come into the Kingdom until at least next year”.

However, other stakeholders said that the allocated amount “will be enough to hold the sector together until inbound tourism starts again”, as put by tour operator Yassin Douglas.

Douglas said that “employees and business owners in the sector must comprehend the financial pressure that the Kingdom is currently experiencing,” adding that “the sector should see some revival after people tour the Kingdom instead of travelling outside this summer”.

As for the work of tourist restaurants in the coming period, Shweikeh said that the ministry has devoted a special platform for restaurants wishing to provide their services through direct home delivery.

“We hope this will help restaurant owners back on their feet, especially that small, local restaurants are included in the decision, provided they follow health instructions,” concluded Shweikeh.