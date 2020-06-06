Tourism Ministry launches second phase of programme to stimulate sector

AMMAN — The Ministry of Tourism on Saturday announced that the second phase of the "Our Jordan is paradise, our Jordan is fine" programme will be launched on June 20.

Tourism Minister Majd Shweikeh said in a statement that the programme, which was scheduled to be launched in the spring, was delayed due the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programme, designed to stimulate the tourism sector, will cover 60 destinations in two phases. The first phase includes 23 destinations in Jordan's southern region, while the second includes 37 destinations in the southern and central regions of the Kingdom.

Highlighting the programme's updated app, the minister said that citizens who wish to visit the destinations can "register easily", the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Last week, the ministry circulated a health and safety guide that includes preventive measures to counter the outbreak of COVID-19, prior to the reopening of the tourism sector, she said, highlighting the government’s decision issued last Thursday to reopen restaurants, cafes, hotels, tourist sites and domestic flights.

The guide aims at organising the operations of the establishments and activities within the tourism sector amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, the statement added. It includes regulations for hotel establishments, accommodation services, tourist restaurants, museums, indoor areas, camps, tourist transport, diving centres, water activities and tour guides.