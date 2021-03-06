Training held for tourism sector employees on COVID protocols

AMMAN — The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, in cooperation with the World Tourism Organisation (WTO) and with the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), held a training course for tourism sector employees on safety and health protection standards and newly approved COVID-19 protocols.

The ministry said in a statement that the course, which was held virtually on Thursday, targeted 80 employees from the ministry’s centre and the governorates, inspectors from several institutions, employees from the Aqaba and Petra authorities as well as the Jordan Tourist Restaurants Association, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Ministry’s Assistant Secretary-General and Director of the Awareness, Guidance and Control Unit Hisham Abbadi said during the opening session that it was part of an integrated programme to boost the tourism sector to face the pandemic.

WTO representative Basmah Al Mayman stressed the importance of such courses in educating targeted staff about safety and health measures and newly accredited protocols, commending Jordan’s leading efforts to preserve tourist facilities, as well as the control and awareness efforts undertaken by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

EBRD representative Billa Suman said that Jordan was one of the first countries to coordinate with during the pandemic, stressing continued cooperation between the bank and the Kingdom.

The ministry said it will continue holding training courses on safety and health protection standards and protocols over a period of three days from March 9-11 for tourist guide associations, tourism transport employees and handicraft workers.