Training programme to build Syrian refugees’ practical knowledge in vital sectors

AMMAN — The Jordan Red Crescent (JRC) will launch a programme to train Syrian refugees in Jordan in information technology, agriculture and healthcare, President of the JRC Mohammed Hadid said on Monday.

During Zaha Cultural Centre’s (ZCC) inauguration of its vocational training facility, Hadid said that the three-level programme, set to last 12 months, will target 5,000 students, 20 per cent of whom will be Jordanians.

The JRC society president said that the training will be free of charge, highlighting the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ role in supporting the programme. The training will cost funding entities around $3,000 to $4,000 per person, he added.

He encouraged people interested in the training to register for the programme, noting that it will be implemented in cooperation with the University of Jordan (UJ).

Students enrolled in the programme will receive diplomas from the UJ’s faculty of graduate studies at the end of their training.

Hadid added that a number of seats in the programme will be allocated to Syrian and Jordanian applicants from the ZCC.

“Through the programme, the JRC seeks to provide Syrian refugees with the skills and knowledge needed and encourage them to return to Syria to rebuild their country,” Hadid said.

He added that the JRC will also pursue the revival of its psychological support programme targetting Syrian refugees.