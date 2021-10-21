Transport minister, Egypt counterpart discuss cooperation

AMMAN — Minister of Transport Wajih Azaizeh and his Egyptian counterpart Kamel Al Wazir on Thursday met over enhancing transport cooperation, notably between Aqaba and Nuweiba.

Talks, held on the sidelines of the Cairo-hosted meetings of the General Assembly of Arab Bridge Maritime Company, focused on easing and increasing the volume of goods flow and transit traffic between the countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The two ministers also agreed to intensify the work of the Jordanian-Egyptian technical committee, highlighting the need for continuing consultations to identify and address any arising challenges.